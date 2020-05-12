IZ*ONE’s Jo Yu Ri, Yabuki Nako, Honda Hitomi, And Kim Min Ju Share Thoughts On Officially Becoming Adults

IZ*ONE members participated in a particular pictorial to commemorate their entrance to maturity!

On Could 11, 1st Look journal launched photographs of Kim Min Ju, Yabuki Nako, Honda Hitomi, and Jo Yu Ri, who’re turning 20 this 12 months.

The 4 ’01-liners have gotten authorized adults by Korean age this 12 months, and celebrated this coming-of-age second with a classy pictorial the place they showcased harmless and assured appears.

In a single photograph, the members highlighted their youth in white t-shirts, denims, and pure make-up. They then posed in black and grey fits with damp hair that gave off mature, fierce vibes.

Within the accompanying interview, the IZ*ONE members stated, “It feels particular to rejoice our 20th birthday with associates. We’d prefer to thank WIZ*ONE (IZ*ONE’s official fandom) and everybody who is congratulating us on our recent begin. We’ll tackle extra duty and present you a extra mature, improved look.”

On the shoot, the employees helped the members rejoice their “Coming of Age,” which is widely known yearly on the third Monday of Could. They gifted the idols with roses, fragrance, and supportive messages, and a video of this celebration will likely be shared on Could 18 through 1st Look’s social media channels.

IZ*ONE’s pictorial and interview may be discovered within the Could 7 problem of 1st Look journal.

