IZ*ONE’s Kim Min Ju Confirmed To Join “Music Core” As New MC

June 2, 2020
A brand new MC has been chosen for “Music Core”!

Following the current departure of gugudan’s Mina, it was reported on June 2 that IZ*ONE’s Kim Min Ju can be a brand new MC for the music present.

In response to the report, a supply from this system confirmed, “IZ*ONE’s Kim Min Ju can be a brand new MC for ‘Music Core.’ She’s going to first be part of on [June] 13.”

Kim Min Ju can be internet hosting this system with the present MCs SF9’s Chani and Stray Children’ Hyunjin.

