IZ*ONE’s Lee Chae Yeon Shares Photo Taken Backstage With Sister ITZY’s Chaeryeong

IZ*ONE’s Lee Chae Yeon and ITZY’s Chaeryeong just lately shared a cute interplay they’d backstage!

Lee Chae Yeon and Chaeryeong are sisters. The 2 are a few 12 months aside in age, with Lee Chae Yeon being born in 2000 and Chaeryeong being born in 2001. Each sisters had appeared as contestants on “Ok-Pop Star 3” and have been recruited as JYP Leisure trainees, later showing on the present “SIXTEEN.” Lee Chae Yeon ultimately left JYP and joined WM Leisure, representing the company on Mnet’s “Produce 48” and debuting as a part of IZ*ONE. Chaeryeong remained at JYP and debuted as a part of ITZY.

On August 16, Lee Chae Yeon shared a photograph of herself and her sister taken backstage on the 2020 Soribada Greatest Ok-Music Awards. She wrote, “I met my youthful sister! I felt glad to satisfy her on the awards present. My treasured sister, let’s be joyful.”

On the 2020 Soribada Greatest Ok-Music Awards, IZ*ONE received International Sizzling Development Award and a Bonsang, whereas ITZY received the Artist Award. Each teams additionally carried out on the occasion—try the performances right here!