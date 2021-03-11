IZ*ONE’s Miyawaki Sakura Reported To Sign With Big Hit + Agency Comments In Response

Big Hit Leisure has commented relating to studies of the company signing IZ*ONE’s Miyawaki Sakura.

On March 11, Hankyung.com reported that Miyawaki Sakura will proceed actions at Big Hit Leisure following IZ*ONE’s disbandment with excessive risk of her becoming a member of a brand new woman group on the company.

In response to the report, Big Hit commented, “Nothing has been determined [regarding this matter].”

Miyawaki Sakura debuted as a member of the Japanese group HKT48 in 2011. After rating No. 2 on “Produce 48” in 2018, she debuted as a member of the venture group IZ*ONE, which is about to conclude actions in April.

