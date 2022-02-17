Izquierdoz responded to Riquelme: “I have been playing soccer for 15 years, if we were innocent we would not be in Boca”

Boca Juniors defeated Aldosivi de Mar del Plata 2-1 and is third in Zone B of the La Liga Cup. Xeneize won with a brace from Sebastián Villa, while Martín Cauteruccio discounted at the close of the game corresponding to the second date of the tournament.

Carlos Izquierdoz analyzed the match, although the axis of queries was also referred to the agonizing draw suffered in the debut against Colón, last Sunday at the Bombonera. As to whether these three points allowed him to recover those lost against Sabalero at home, the defender did not hesitate.

“No, we didn’t recover those points anymore, we already lost them, we were very hot. A distraction the other day cost us two points, today we did things well, especially the first 35 minutes, and in the second half it was even. We have clear situations to define it, in the end we abused the short pass in the low zone and when they pressed we lost the ball. There came attacks and the goal. In general, things went well. We added three important points to position ourselves and continue growing as a team”, analyzed the xeneize captain.

At the end of the press conference, Izquierdoz, faithful to his direct style and without mincing words, responded to Riquelme, who had described the team as “innocent” against Colón for not having “closed” the victory beforehand in the Candy box. “I have been playing professional football for 15 years. If I were so innocent, I or my teammates would not be in the first of Boca, “he replied.

Riquelme’s word about the “innocence” of the team

And he added: “It is clear that we had a distraction that should not have happened, but the way Román said it was not like that, we do not have innocent players. There are times that you do have to use that famous advantage, make time, cut with a foul or draw fouls. A little of that, but nothing. We play like this. The goal was due to distractions that we should not have corrected. If they hadn’t scored that goal for us, no one would have said anything.”

Other phrases of Izquierdoz:

“The rival grows when he is losing and goes out to take risks. He puts more people on top of you, he forces you to divide. Today there was a lot of wind and when you split the ball it came back and if you don’t win the second play it costs you. That leads you to play in your field”.

“There’s a little bit of everything. We had three clear chances to define it, they did not enter and that is how it is. Then, unfortunately, they score a goal for us, which hurts us as defenders because we wanted to finish with a clean sheet”.

“Obviously we need to be more regular. The second half the other day cost us and the rival grew. You have to work it. It is partly our fault and partly the rival’s. You have to work hard to dominate the 90 minutes, although it’s not easy to achieve that in Argentine football, which is very even”.

Sebastian Battaglia’s word:

“We did a very good 35′ where we made the difference and in the second half we expanded. We were able to finish calmer, because we had situations, but I am very satisfied with what they did and the effort, because we had 2 days less rest than the rival”.

“Today the Octopus (Diego González) had a very good performance, we saw him very well physically and with the ball. Tomorrow we will start thinking about the next match. They are alternatives that we have in the middle of the court that serve us. Everyone has to be well for when it’s time to play.”

“Benedetto and Figal are two important reinforcements. Benedetto is the second match he plays. He will pick up the pace and feel better and better. Today he did it in a very good way and we leave happy. I hope they all continue to grow.”

