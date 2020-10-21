J Balvin to Headline Fortnite Halloween Concert

High Latin recording artist J Balvin will headline this yr’s Halloween-night celebration in Epic Video games’ “Fortnite,” which can be simulcast on the Epic-owned Houseparty social app.

Balvin would be the featured performer within the “Fortnitemares” occasion on the Afterlife Celebration in “Fortnite’s” Celebration Royale island on Halloween evening (Saturday, Oct. 31) beginning at 9 p.m. ET. The four-time Latin Grammy winner and reggaeton star will carry out largest hits — and he is also inviting singer Sech to carry out their new single, “La Luz,” throughout the dwell occasion.

Epic Video games will produce Balvin’s live performance with XR (cross actuality) applied sciences, utilizing LED partitions and digicam monitoring to let him carry out in a very digital world created completely for this occasion. The live performance will happen in Fortnite’s Celebration Royale mode, the sport’s no-combat social house.

“I’m at all times in search of modern methods to join with followers which have been so extremely supportive of my profession and music, in addition to achieve publicity to future followers,” Balvin mentioned in an announcement. “Partnering with ‘Fortnite’ is an out-of-this-world approach to carry out a live performance in 2020.”

It’s the most recent bid by Epic to flip “Fortnite” into an leisure vacation spot. The battle-royale sport has featured unique engagements from artists together with BTS, Dominic Fike and Travis Scott (who broke dwell attendance information within the sport). “Fortnite’s” Celebration Royale additionally hosted worldwide screenings of a number of Christopher Nolan movies, together with “Inception” within the U.S., this summer time.

However Epic’s leisure push comes as “Fortnite” stays locked out of Apple’s App Retailer. Apple kicked Epic video games off the App Retailer after the video games firm refused to change its 20% low cost for “Fortnite” gamers who bought in-app sport foreign money immediately, bypassing Apple’s cost system (which takes 30%). The businesses are at present engaged in litigation over the problem, amid a broader backlash in opposition to Apple’s App Retailer insurance policies. “Fortnite” is obtainable as a free obtain on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Swap, PC, and Android through fortnite.com (as Google Play additionally eliminated the title due to Epic’s try to circumvent in-app buy guidelines).

The Balvin live performance would be the capper for this yr’s “Fortnitemares” occasion, an annual game-wide occasion that begins in “Fortnite” at the moment. “Fortnitemares 2020: Midas’ Revenge” options new gameplay, challenges, in-game rewards and extra.

For Balvin’s upcoming present, Epic video games is launching a brand new nightlife tackle the “Fortnite” favourite Celebration Trooper Outfit, which is obtainable within the sport’s on-line store by Nov. 1 at 8 p.m. ET. All Celebration Trooper house owners who attend the Afterlife Celebration in “Fortnite” will unlock the unique J Balvin type for the outfit.

Balvin is a component a second wave of Musica Urbana stars who’ve propelled Latin music to a world fanbase. His singles “Blanco,” “Morado” and “Rojo” had been among the many Colombian artist’s newest songs to hit No. 1 on Latin charts. Most lately, his collaboration with Dua Lipa, Dangerous Bunny and Tainy, “Un Dia (One Day),” topped the charts after its July launch, garnering over 400 million streams to date.