J.C. Chandor to Direct Spider-Man Spinoff ‘Kraven the Hunter’ for Sony

J.C. Chandor, the director behind Netflix’s motion journey “Triple Frontier,” is in talks to direct Sony’s “Kraven the Hunter.” The film, hailing from Sony’s universe of Marvel characters, relies on Spider-Man’s formidable foe.

Matt Tolmach and Avi Arad are producing the movie, and Richard Wenk (“The Equalizer”), Artwork Marcum and Matt Holloway are writing the screenplay. “Kraven the Hunter” will probably be a “Spider-Man” spinoff centering on the infamous antihero often called Sergei Kravinoff. Kraven the Hunter can be the half-brother of the disguise grasp referred to as Chameleon. His character has appeared in quite a few “Spider-Man” diversifications, together with an animated collection and video video games.

Lately, Sony has continued to construct up its superhero slate. “Spider-Man: Homecoming” and its sequel “Spider-Man: Far From Residence” with Tom Holland, in addition to Tom Hardy’s “Venom” have been all big field workplace hits.

“Venom: Let There Be Carnage” is the subsequent comedian ebook adaptation on deck from Sony’s arsenal of masked heroes. The follow-up, once more starring Hardy as the journalist-turned-alien-symbiote, will probably be directed by Andy Serkis. It was anticipated to launch in theaters this October, however its big-screen debut was delayed till June 25, 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Morbius,” the superhero thriller that includes Jared Leto, can be in the works at Sony. Like “Venom 2” and most motion pictures slated to premiere this 12 months, the movie’s theatrical launch was postponed. It’s now scheduled to open in March 2021.

Chandor’s credit additionally embrace 2011’s thriller “Margin Name,” 2013’s survival drama “All Is Misplaced” and 2014’s crime thriller “A Most Violent 12 months.” “Triple Frontier,” which launched on Netflix in 2019, starred Ben Affleck, Oscar Isaac, Charlie Hunnam, Garrett Hedlund, and Pedro Pascal as former U.S. troopers who plot and execute a heist in South America.

Deadline Hollywood first reported the information.