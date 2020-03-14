J. Cole-Curated Dreamville Festival Postponed Due to Coronavirus Concern

The Dreamville Festival, a one-day multi-artist live performance curated by rapper J. Cole, has been postponed. Initially scheduled for April four at Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh, North Carolina, the fest will now happen on Saturday, August 29. The venue stays the identical.

A lineup has not been revealed — it was due to be introduced this week — however the 2019 invoice included the likes of SZA, Large Sean, 21 Savage, 6lack, Rapsody and Ari Lennox, amongst others. Organizers say a full lineup is “forthcoming.”

Tickets for the unique date might be honored for the August present. Refunds are additionally being supplied.

Learn the Dreamville Festival’s assertion beneath:

Pricey Dreamville Household,

We acknowledge there’s been a variety of questions in regards to the standing of Dreamville Festival and in gentle of current developments, we’re excited to let you recognize we’re shifting ahead with a brand new date.

Whereas the State of North Carolina and native well being officers proceed to work to defend the properly being of all within the State, we’ve labored collaboratively to establish the absolute best consequence. We’re excited to announce that Dreamville Festival will now happen on August 29, 2020 and can stay at Dorothea Dix Park. All tickets for the April occasion might be honored for the rescheduled date. For any present ticket-buyers unable to attend the rescheduled occasion, refunds might be supplied.

Whereas this resolution has been extraordinarily troublesome to make, the protection of our followers, artists, and workers is all the time our high precedence, and nothing will ever take priority over your well-being. We now encourage everybody to observe the rules and numerous preventive measures put forth by native and nationwide well being authorities.

Our staff is extraordinarily dedicated to bringing the occasion to fruition for all our Dreamville household, and we will’t wait to see everybody in August. We’re additionally very appreciative to the Metropolis of Raleigh for serving to us discover a new date so rapidly.

Initially, we have been scheduled to announce the pageant lineup this week and are actually working across the clock to reconfirm all performers scheduled for the April date. We hope to announce the total music lineup as early as subsequent week. Comply with dreamvillefest.com for extra updates coming quickly.