J. Cole Drops New Songs ‘Lion King on Ice’ and ‘The Climb Again’

J. Cole has dropped the primary tracks confirmed to seem on his upcoming album, “The Fall Off,” on Wednesday evening.

“The Climb Again,” which he produced, and “Lion King on Ice,” which he co-produced with T-Minus and Jetson, will probably be listeners’ first look into the brand new file, and follows his final album, “KOD, ” which got here out in 2018.

In response to Cole’s Instagram publish, there’s at present no set date for the album’s launch, as ending touches haven’t been made.

The earliest hints at Cole’s upcoming album got here on the finish of “KOD,” which included a track titled “1985 – Intro To ‘The Fall Off.’” Since then, hypothesis has assorted on when the album would drop. On July 15, nonetheless, Dreamville Information president Ibrahim “IB” Hamad took to Twitter to let followers know to not anticipate the album or any interviews quickly.

Nevertheless, Cole has dropped two new solo singles titled “Snow On Tha Bluff” and “MIDDLE CHILD,” with the latter making an look on Dreamville’s prolonged minimize for the compilation album “Revenge of the Dreamers III.” His 2020 monitor, “Snow on Tha Bluff,” delves into his ideas on the Black Lives Matter motion and how individuals ought to go about pushing for the change they wish to see.

The artist has additionally appeared on varied songs through the lag in launch of his newest album, together with lots of the tracks on Dreamville’s 2019 compilation album, “Revenge Of The Dreamers III.”

Hearken to the brand new songs under.



