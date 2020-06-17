J. Cole Releases New Politically-Charged Song ‘Snow on Tha Bluff’ – Variety

Rapper J. Cole stunned followers by dropping a brand new music titled “Snow on Tha Bluff” on Tuesday night time.

The one, his first of the yr thus far, touches on themes comparable to police brutality, racism and activism in a fast stream.

“It’s a purpose it took like 200 years for our ancestors simply to get freed / These shackles be lockin’ the psychological far more than the bodily / I take a look at freedom like bushes, can’t develop a forest like in a single day / Hit the ghetto and slowly begin plantin’ your seeds,” he raps.

The brand new music comes within the midst of nationwide protests over the loss of life of George Floyd and police brutality. Cole joined protestors in his native metropolis of Fayetteville, N.C., final month, and within the official video for “Snow on Tha Bluff” it seems the lyrics have been written on June 4.

“This alteration is inevitable however ain’t none of us seen this earlier than, subsequently we simply gotta study every little thing as we go / I wrestle with ideas on the day by day, really feel like a slave that in some way accomplished saved sufficient cash to purchase his means up outta slavery / Thinkin’ simply possibly, in my pursuit to make life so significantly better for me and my infants, I accomplished betrayed the exact same those who take a look at me like I’m some type of a hero / Due to the zeros that’s subsequent to the commas, however look right here I promise I’m not who you suppose,” he raps.

The music shares its identify with the 2012 drama by Damon Russell. The movie follows the exploits of a drug vendor named Curtis Snow within the Atlanta neighborhood referred to as The Bluff, which is notorious for its excessive crime.

Take heed to the music under.