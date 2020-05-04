J.J. Abrams HBO Sci-Fi Drama ‘Demimonde’ Sets Co-Showrunners – Variety

J.J. Abrams has tapped a trio of showrunners to move “Demimonde,” his mysterious sci-fi drama at HBO, Variety has confirmed.

“The Handmaid’s Story” government producer Kira Snyder, and “Life” duo Rand Ravich and Far Shariat have been chosen to co-showrun the undertaking.

Plot particulars for “Demimonde,” which was the topic of a bidding warfare between HBO and Apple, are nonetheless being stored beneath tight wraps, however the sequence is described as an epic and intimate sci-fi fantasy drama that offers with a world’s battle towards a monstrous, oppressive power, exploring the lengths a household will go to search out their lacking youngster. Abrams will write and government produce, with Ben Stephenson–head of tv for Abrams’ Unhealthy Robotic Productions–additionally serving as an government producer.

The sequence will probably be produced by Unhealthy Robotic in affiliation with Warner Bros. Tv and HBO. Unhealthy Robotic and Abrams are at the moment beneath a bumper general deal at HBO dad or mum firm WarnerMedia.

As a part of the appointment, Snyder has signed an general cope with HBO. Her earlier credit additionally embody the WB TV and CW sequence “The 100.” She co-wrote the 2018 “Pacific Rim” sequel and has additionally penned pilots for LucasFilm, Amazon and FX. Snyder is represented by Gersh, Echo Lake and Tara Senior at Del Shaw Moonves Tanaka Finkelstein & Lezcano.

In the meantime Ravich and Shariat have signed an extension to their prior general cope with the premium cabler. Information of their involvement with “Demimonde” extends their relationship with HBO, because the duo had been just lately creating a “Sport of Thrones” spinoff, which sources say continues to be in rivalry. Their TV producing credit embody the NBC cop drama “Life,” starring Damian Lewis, and the thriller “Disaster.” Ravich additionally created Fox’s sci-fi-themed “Second Probability.” Their function producing credit embody George Clooney’s ”Confessions of a Harmful Thoughts” in addition to ”The Astronaut’s Spouse,” the 1999 movie written and directed by Ravich.

Ravich is represented by lawyer Carlos Goodman , Shariat by lawyer Jeffrey Frankel.

Deadline first reported the information.