J.J. Abrams Teams With Warner Bros. on Supernatural Thriller ‘The Pinkerton’

March 4, 2020
J.J. Abrams’ Dangerous Robotic has teamed with Warner Bros. Footage to develop Daniel Casey’s supernatural thriller “The Pinkerton” as a function movie.

The film would be the first unique movie undertaking for Dangerous Robotic underneath a five-year mega-deal the corporate signed with WarnerMedia in September.

The studio is conserving the logline for “The Pinkerton” underneath wraps. The Pinkerton Nationwide Detective Company was established in america by Allan Pinkerton in 1850. He claimed to have foiled a plot to assassinate president-elect Abraham Lincoln in 1861. Peter Dodd is overseeing for Warner Bros.

Casey is the screenwriter on Common’s upcoming “Quick and Livid” sequel, “F9,” which opens Could 22. He labored with Abrams the thriller “10 Cloverfield Lane.” His writing credit additionally embody the Jack Reynor sci-fi thriller “Kin” and the Joe Carnahan-directed “Leo From Toledo” with Mel Gibson and Frank Grillo. He’s repped by Writ Massive.

Dangerous Robotic’s credit embody the tv sequence “Alias,” “Misplaced,” ” Particular person of Curiosity,” and “Westworld,” in addition to and have movies corresponding to “Cloverfield,” “Star Trek,” “Star Trek Into Darkness,” “Mission: Not possible – Ghost Protocol,” “Mission: Not possible – Rogue Nation,” “Mission: Not possible – Fallout,” “Overlord,” “Star Wars: The Power Awarkens” and “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.”


