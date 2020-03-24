J.K. Rowling Doing The Dang Thing And Making Harry Potter Available During COVID-19 Crisis

Along with offering a full set of tips for academics to comply with, the official announcement from J.Okay. Rowling’s web site additionally talked about that the open Harry Potter license is the primary of “a number of initiatives being deliberate to assist deliver Harry Potter to youngsters at residence,” which will probably be introduced quickly. Within the meantime, if you happen to’re a instructor eager to regain your college students over the web with tales of The Boy Who Lived, now you can for the subsequent a number of months accomplish that with out struggling authorized penalties.