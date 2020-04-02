J.K. Rowling launches Harry Potter online hub for self-isolating children

Creator J.Ok. Rowling has launched Harry Potter At House, a brand new online hub for children who’re caught at dwelling as a result of coronavirus pandemic.

The positioning goals to each educate and entertain, and consists of free entry on Audible to the audiobook of Harry Potter and the Thinker’s Stone, the primary within the collection, learn by Stephen Fry.

The creator introduced the initiative on Wednesday, posting on Twitter, “Dad and mom, lecturers and carers working to maintain children amused and whereas we’re on lockdown would possibly want a little bit of magic, so I’m delighted to launch harrypotterathome.com.”

Dad and mom, lecturers and carers working to maintain children amused and whereas we’re on lockdown would possibly want a little bit of magic, so I’m delighted to launch https://t.co/cPg0dZpexB pic.twitter.com/i0ZjTplVoU — J.Ok. Rowling (@jk_rowling) April 1, 2020

Along with the Audible partnership, the online hub consists of extra free content material and entry to puzzles, crafting articles, and movies, in addition to some paid-for content material that’s clearly sign-posted.

The positioning’s homepage guarantees “all the most recent magical treats to maintain you occupied – together with particular contributions from Bloomsbury and Scholastic, nifty magical craft movies (educate your pals how to attract a Niffler!), enjoyable articles, quizzes, puzzles and lots extra for first-time readers, in addition to these already aware of the wizarding world.

“We’re casting a Banishing Allure on boredom!”

It’s also possible to try our ideas on the best way to preserve the youngsters entertained whereas on lockdown in the event you’re after extra concepts.