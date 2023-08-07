J.K. Rowling Was Kicked Out Of The Museum Of Pop Culture For Her Hateful Comments About Transgender People:

J.K. Rowling, who is called She-Who-Must-Not-Be-Named by some Harry Potter fans, has been kicked out of a Seattle museum because of what she has said about transgender people.

In a March article from Seattle’s Museum of Pop Culture, project manager Chris Moore criticized Rowling for her “hateful” views and explained how the museum would handle displays about Harry Potter.

Critics are once again calling “Harry Potter” author J.K. Rowling “transphobic,” and this time, all references to her or things about her have been taken out of an exhibit about the series at Seattle’s Museum of Pop Culture.

Within A Long Blog Post Chris Moore Pronouns To Describe Himself As Transgender:

Chris Moore, who is the Exhibitions Project Manager at the museum and employs the pronouns to describe himself as transgender, wrote a long blog post explaining the decision.

In it, he called Rowling a “cold, heartless, joy-sucking entity” and said that the outspoken feminist spreads “transphobic” ideas. “In the world of Harry Potter, there is a certain cold, heartless, joy-stealing thing, and this time it’s not a Dementor,” the post said.

The Blog Post Was Centered Regarding Her Transphobic Comments:

The post is mostly about her transphobic comments, but it also talks about the many other issues people have with her, such as “her support of antisemitic creators, the racial stereotypes she used when writing characters, the extremely white wizarding world, the fat shaming, the lack of LGBTQIA+ representation, her chill attitude about bigotry and othering of people who don’t fit into the standard wizarding world, and so much more.”

In response to the uproar, the managers at the Museum of Pop Culture took Rowling’s name and picture out of several rooms to “reduce her impact.” “It’s not an ideal solution, yet it’s the thing we were capable of to do in the short term while we figured out long-term practices,” the blog post says.

Even though there are still things from the Harry Potter movies within the “Fantasy: Worlds of Myth as well as Magic” gallery, the name of the author is no longer mentioned.

“The Harry Potter series was a big part of pop culture, but we wanted to give actors, prop makers, as well as costume designers credit for their work in our Final Fantasy gallery,” the blog post said.

“We found out that You Know Who was a problem. That’s why the artifacts don’t mention or show the author.”

Rowling Has Been Attacked For A Long Time By LGBTQIA+ Groups And Her Own Fans:

Rowling has been attacked for a long time by LGBTQIA+ groups and her own fans for repeating hurtful language that comes from the TERF [trans-exclusionary radical feminist] movement, which says that trans women are not women.

In a recent interview, she said that “a ton of Potter fans remained with me” as well as that they were “grateful that I’d stated what I said.”

“My position lies in the fact that I totally stand by the positions I took within Potter,” she said next. “From my point of view, the way this activist movement is going right now is very similar to what I warned against within Harry Potter.”

“This movement, on the other hand, wants something very different. This movement has said, and still says, that even if a guy hasn’t had any surgery but feels like a woman, he should be able to use any woman’s bathroom as well as changing room. I say “no.” I worry that I’ll say no,” she said.

Several of the stars who played Harry Potter in the movies, including Daniel Radcliffe, who played Harry, additionally spoke off against Rowling’s ideas.

Within June 2020 The Actor Shared A Statement Upon The Trevor Project:

In June 2020, the star sent a statement to The Trevor Project criticizing her comments about trans problems and reiterating his belief that “trans women are women.”

Two years later, Radcliffe talked about why he felt like he had to answer Rowling’s statements. “Since I finished Potter, I’ve met a lot of queer and transgender young people who really related to Potter,” he said.

“So when I saw how sad they were that day, I told them that not everyone in the company felt the same way. And that was a big deal.”