J.Ok. Rowling Gets Backlash Over Anti-Trans Tweets – Variety

Many individuals are calling out “Harry Potter” creator J.Ok. Rowling for a collection of anti-trans tweets on Saturday afternoon.

Rowling’s newest controversy started when she commented on an article from world well being web site Devex titled “Opinion: Making a extra equal post-COVID-19 world for individuals who menstruate.”

“‘Individuals who menstruate.’ I’m positive there was a phrase for these folks. Somebody assist me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?” Rowling tweeted.

Folks on Twitter instantly known as Rowling’s feedback “anti-trans” and “transphobic” as transgender folks, non-binary folks and gender-nonconforming folks also can menstruate. Rowling adopted that tweet up by criticizing the concept that somebody’s organic sense isn’t actual.

“If intercourse isn’t actual, there’s no same-sex attraction. If intercourse isn’t actual, the lived actuality of ladies globally is erased. I do know and love trans folks, however erasing the idea of intercourse removes the flexibility of many to meaningfully talk about their lives. It isn’t hate to talk the reality,” she wrote. “The concept girls like me, who’ve been empathetic to trans folks for many years, feeling kinship as a result of they’re weak in the identical method as girls — ie, to male violence – ‘hate’ trans folks as a result of they suppose intercourse is actual and has lived penalties — is a nonsense.”

“I respect each trans individual’s proper to reside any method that feels genuine and cozy to them. I’d march with you in the event you have been discriminated towards on the idea of being trans. On the similar time, my life has been formed by being feminine. I don’t imagine it’s hateful to say so,” she added.

Rowling has come below fireplace for voicing related opinions earlier than. In December, she acquired backlash for supporting a researcher who misplaced her job after saying an individual can not change their organic intercourse. GLAAD had issued a press release in response to Rowling’s earlier tweets.

“J.Ok. Rowling, whose books gave youngsters hope that they may work collectively to create a greater world, has now aligned herself with an anti-science ideology that denies the fundamental humanity of people who find themselves transgender,” stated Anthony Ramos, head of expertise at GLAAD. “Trans males, trans girls and non-binary individuals are not a risk, and to suggest in any other case places trans folks in danger. Now’s the time for allies who know and help trans folks to talk up and help their elementary proper to be handled equally and pretty.”