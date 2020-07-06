J.Ok. Rowling Tweets About ‘Conversion Therapy For Young Gay Folks’ – Variety

“Harry Potter” creator J.Ok. Rowling is again within the highlight after stating on Twitter that younger individuals are being “shunted in direction of” hormones and surgical procedure that might not be of their greatest pursuits, and evaluating the measures to “conversion remedy.”

“Many, myself included, consider we’re watching a brand new sort of conversion remedy for younger homosexual individuals, who’re being set on a lifelong path of medicalization which will outcome within the lack of their fertility and/or full sexual perform,” Rowling tweeted.

Rowling was responding to a July Four submit by Twitter consumer @TrinerScot, who known as out the creator for ‘liking’ a submit by Twitter consumer @Manaxium that claimed hormone prescriptions had been “the brand new antidepressants.” “Sure they’re generally crucial and lifesaving, however they need to be a final resort – not the primary choice. Pure laziness for many who would slightly medicate than put within the effort and time to heal individuals’s minds,” learn the submit.

The submit by @TrinerScot learn: “Who had cash on JK Rowling pivoting to supporting those that name individuals who take psychological well being treatment ‘lazy’? I take each day treatment to perform, this sentiment is past offensive, it’s actively dangerous to tens of millions.”

Associated Tales

Who had cash on JK Rowling pivoting to supporting those that name individuals who take psychological well being treatment “lazy”? I take each day treatment to perform, this sentiment is past offensive, it’s actively dangerous to tens of millions. pic.twitter.com/7UOgBx0ZLX — Ŧરίʂƚαŋ writes (@TrinerScot) July 4, 2020

Within the first of 11 tweets, Rowling started her response to @TrinerScot with: “I’ve ignored pretend tweets attributed to me and RTed extensively. I’ve ignored porn tweeted at youngsters on a thread about their artwork. I’ve ignored demise and rape threats. I’m not going to disregard this.”

I’ve ignored pretend tweets attributed to me and RTed extensively. I’ve ignored porn tweeted at youngsters on a thread about their artwork. I’ve ignored demise and rape threats. I am not going to disregard this. 1/11 pic.twitter.com/hfSaGR2UVa — J.Ok. Rowling (@jk_rowling) July 5, 2020

“Whenever you lie about what I consider about psychological well being treatment and whenever you misrepresent the views of a trans lady for whom I really feel nothing however admiration and solidarity, you cross a line,” Rowling continued.

Rowling goes on to write down about her “personal psychological well being challenges,” and expressed concern over younger individuals with psychological well being points “being shunted in direction of hormones and surgical procedure when this might not be of their greatest pursuits,” earlier than tweeting about conversion remedy. Rowling quotes a BBC documentary and plenty of research on the topic.

Many, myself included, consider we’re watching a brand new sort of conversion remedy for younger homosexual individuals, who’re being set on a lifelong path of medicalisation which will outcome within the lack of their fertility and/or full sexual perform. 5/11 — J.Ok. Rowling (@jk_rowling) July 5, 2020

“None of which will bother you or disturb your perception in your personal righteousness. But when so, I can’t fake I care a lot about your dangerous opinion of me,” Rowling concludes.

Responding to Rowling’s tweet, transgender mannequin and activist Munroe Bergdorf tweeted, “J.Ok. Rowling shouldn’t be a scientist. She shouldn’t be a physician. She shouldn’t be an professional on gender. She shouldn’t be a supporter of our neighborhood.

“She is a billionaire, cisgender, heterosexual, white lady who has determined that she is aware of what’s greatest for us and our our bodies. This isn’t her combat.”

J.Ok. Rowling shouldn’t be a scientist. She shouldn’t be a physician. She shouldn’t be an professional on gender. She shouldn’t be a supporter of our neighborhood. She is a billionaire, cisgender, heterosexual, white lady who has determined that she is aware of what’s greatest for us and our our bodies. This isn’t her combat. — Defend Trans Children / BLM ✊🏾 (@MunroeBergdorf) July 5, 2020

Rowling has been within the information in latest weeks for her views on the trans neighborhood, and has confronted appreciable backlash.