J.Ok. Rowling’s Alan Rickman Harry Potter Story Will Make You Feel All The Feels

When J.Ok. Rowling’s Harry Potter play The Cursed Baby first hit the stage again in 2016, it was an particularly robust 12 months for followers of the sequence. Severus Snape actor Alan Rickman had earlier within the yeardied on the age of 69, making it a devastating time for the Wizarding World neighborhood.
As you’ll be able to think about, the loss was nonetheless contemporary for the Harry Potter writer, and she or he has now opened up about an emotional second throughout rehearsals for The Cursed Baby. Test it out:
The unhappy, but very candy anecdote was shared by J.Ok. Rowling on her Twitter after an Italian Harry Potter fan took the time to thank the writer for the character of Severus Snape and convincing the late Alan Rickman to play him whereas she was watching a rerun of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Half 2 on tv.
The story is actually sufficient to get followers all in our feels once more concerning the reminiscence of Alan Rickman and the long-lasting Severus Snape. Alongside his position of Hans Gruber in Die Onerous, the actor will at all times be remembered for enjoying the Hogwarts professor, with Harry Potter, who spent many of the sequence at odds with Snape, ultimately realizing that he was “the bravest man he ever knew.”
Harry Potter and the Cursed Baby takes place nineteen years after the occasions of The Deathly Hallows, however a time turner in play allowed the story to discover alternate eventualities inside the occasions of the seven-book sequence. Through the runtime of Cursed Baby, Severus Snape makes an look in a timeline the place he survives the Battle of Hogwarts as an alternative of Harry Potter.
J.Ok. Rowling spent a few years on the units of Harry Potter films, and when she noticed a black wig and lengthy gown, it’d be Alan Rickman beneath all of it. It’s straightforward to think about a unique actor taking on the position for the play might need performed thoughts tips on the writer.
Alan Rickman was one of many few actors within the Harry Potter franchise that J.Ok. Rowling really disclosed details about his character earlier than the storylines had been written. Rickman had typically been typecast because the villain and he was rising weary of it. Rowling didn’t disclose every thing she had in thoughts for Snape to Rickman, however she did inform him “what lies behind the phrase ‘at all times’” – the character’s famed line within the franchise.
