J.Okay. Rowling Gets Backlash Over Anti-Trans Tweets – Variety

Many individuals are calling out “Harry Potter” creator J.Okay. Rowling for a sequence of anti-trans tweets on Saturday afternoon.

Rowling’s newest controversy started when she commented on an article from Devex, a media platform for the worldwide improvement group, titled “Opinion: Making a extra equal post-COVID-19 world for individuals who menstruate.”

“‘Individuals who menstruate.’ I’m positive there was once a phrase for these folks. Somebody assist me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?” Rowling tweeted.

‘Individuals who menstruate.’ I’m positive there was once a phrase for these folks. Somebody assist me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud? Opinion: Making a extra equal post-COVID-19 world for individuals who menstruate https://t.co/cVpZxG7gaA — J.Okay. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 6, 2020

Folks on Twitter instantly known as Rowling’s feedback “anti-trans” and “transphobic” as transgender folks, non-binary folks and gender-nonconforming folks may menstruate. Rowling adopted that tweet up by criticizing the concept somebody’s organic sense isn’t actual.

“If intercourse isn’t actual, there’s no same-sex attraction. If intercourse isn’t actual, the lived actuality of ladies globally is erased. I do know and love trans folks, however erasing the idea of intercourse removes the power of many to meaningfully focus on their lives. It isn’t hate to talk the reality,” she wrote. “The concept that girls like me, who’ve been empathetic to trans folks for many years, feeling kinship as a result of they’re weak in the identical means as girls — ie, to male violence – ‘hate’ trans folks as a result of they suppose intercourse is actual and has lived penalties — is a nonsense.”

The concept that girls like me, who’ve been empathetic to trans folks for many years, feeling kinship as a result of they’re weak in the identical means as girls – ie, to male violence – ‘hate’ trans folks as a result of they suppose intercourse is actual and has lived penalties – is a nonsense. — J.Okay. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 6, 2020

She added that she respects trans folks’s proper to dwell comfortably and later struck out at folks calling her a TERF, a trans-exclusionary radical feminist.

Associated Tales

“I respect each trans individual’s proper to dwell any means that feels genuine and comfy to them. I’d march with you if you happen to have been discriminated in opposition to on the idea of being trans. On the identical time, my life has been formed by being feminine. I don’t imagine it’s hateful to say so,” she added.

I respect each trans individual’s proper to dwell any means that feels genuine and comfy to them. I’d march with you if you happen to have been discriminated in opposition to on the idea of being trans. On the identical time, my life has been formed by being feminine. I don’t imagine it’s hateful to say so. — J.Okay. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 6, 2020

The LGBTQ rights group GLAAD responded to Rowling’s feedback, saying the creator has aligned herself with an ideology that “willfully distorts info about gender identification and people who find themselves trans. In 2020, there isn’t any excuse for concentrating on trans folks.”

GLAAD listed a number of Black trans organizations for folks to make donations and ended by saying folks ought to take a look at “Percy Jackson” creator Rick Riordan in the event that they want a summer season learn.

JK Rowling continues to align herself with an ideology which willfully distorts info about gender identification and people who find themselves trans. In 2020, there isn’t any excuse for concentrating on trans folks. — GLAAD (@glaad) June 7, 2020

Rowling has come below hearth for voicing related opinions earlier than. In December, she acquired backlash for supporting a researcher who misplaced her job after saying an individual can’t change their organic intercourse. GLAAD had issued a press release in response to Rowling’s earlier tweets.

“J.Okay. Rowling, whose books gave youngsters hope that they might work collectively to create a greater world, has now aligned herself with an anti-science ideology that denies the fundamental humanity of people who find themselves transgender,” stated Anthony Ramos, head of expertise at GLAAD. “Trans males, trans girls and non-binary individuals are not a risk, and to suggest in any other case places trans folks in danger. Now’s the time for allies who know and help trans folks to talk up and help their basic proper to be handled equally and pretty.”