J.Okay. Rowling Returns Kennedy Family Award After Kerry Kennedy Remarks

“Harry Potter” creator J.Okay. Rowling has emerged right into a recent controversy after she returned the Ripple of Hope Award bestowed upon her by the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights group in December 2019, following criticism from Kerry Kennedy. Kerry is the daughter of Robert F. Kennedy, and the president of the group.

“Over the course of June 2020 — LGBTQ Pleasure Month — and far to my dismay, J.Okay. Rowling posted deeply troubling transphobic tweets and statements,” Kennedy posted on the group’s web site on Aug. 3. “On June 6, she tweeted an article headlined “Opinion: Making a extra equal post-COVID-19 world for individuals who menstruate.” She wrote glibly and dismissively about transgender id: ‘Individuals who menstruate.’ I’m certain there was once a phrase for these folks. Somebody assist me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?”

Kennedy stated she had spoken with Rowling “to precise my profound disappointment that she has chosen to make use of her exceptional presents to create a story that diminishes the id of trans and nonbinary folks, undermining the validity and integrity of your entire transgender group — one which disproportionately suffers from violence, discrimination, harassment, and exclusion and, because of this, experiences excessive charges of suicide, suicide makes an attempt, homelessness, and psychological and bodily hurt. Black trans girls and trans youth specifically are focused.”

On Thursday, Rowling responded with an announcement posted to her web site.

“Due to the very severe battle of views between myself and RFKHR, I really feel I’ve no possibility however to return the Ripple of Hope Award bestowed upon me final 12 months,” stated the creator. “I’m deeply saddened that RFKHR has felt compelled to undertake this stance, however no award or honor, regardless of my admiration for the individual for whom it was named, means a lot to me that I might forfeit the precise to observe the dictates of my very own conscience.”

Rowling stated Kennedy’s assertion “incorrectly implied that I used to be transphobic, and that I’m liable for hurt to trans folks.”

“Harry Potter” and “Improbable Beasts” stars who had earlier distanced themselves from Rowling’s feedback on the transgender group embody Eddie Redmayne, Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson.

In July, Selection reported that Rowling’s ebook gross sales have been lagging regardless of a wider growth within the publishing world.