Ja Rule Clowns Himself in Hilarious Ad for Greek Restaurant – Variety

Ja Rule has tried every kind of business endeavors for the reason that debacle of the Fyre Pageant — which he co-produced — three years in the past, however he could have hit on a method again into optimistic public opinion with a very bonkers industrial for Papa Cristo’s Greek Grill in Los Angeles that appears extra like a “Saturday Night time Reside” skit.

The advert is so humorous that it may’t presumably be severe — and, mainly, it’s not, created for the brand new TBS actuality present, “Celeb Present-Off,” the place stars compete to see whose “most compelling dwelling movies” can rack up probably the most YouTube views.

The advert, which apparently premiered on Saturday, is sort of 100% self-parody as Ja Rule mispronounces (or offers up attempting) a number of deliberately difficult-to-pronounce meals and drops in (bleeped-out) F-bombs and even dances whereas conventional Greek music performs.

The restaurant has the “finest motherf—ing gyros,” the veteran rapper yells, earlier than mispronouncing oktapodakia, avgolemono soup, and kreatopita.

“You may’t even pronounce the meals, it’s so goddamn good!” he says.

Ja wears a black T-shirt bearing the phrases “I really like Greece.” In keeping with CNN, Rule mentioned he made the video with the hope of serving to a small enterprise amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Regardless of his high-profile promotion of the April 2017 Fyre Pageant in the Bahamas, which collapsed as a consequence of power mismanagement earlier than a single act took the stage, Rule has largely managed to keep away from authorized penalties, though essential organizer Billy McFarland is at present serving a six-year jail time period for wire fraud and different offenses. He has made a handful of musical appearances and engaged in social-media beefs with 50 Cent and different contemporaries.

“Celeb Present-Off” premieres Tuesday on TBS at 10 p.m. ET.