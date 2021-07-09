Jacey Andrews Biography/Wiki, Age, Top, Profession, Footage & Extra

|
Profile
|Identify
|Jessy Andrews
|Profession
|Actress & Model
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity/Descent
|caucasian
|Years Vigorous
|2005 – 2013
|Internet Price (approx.)
|$100K USD
|
Debut & Awards
|Debut
|In 2005 – As an Actress
|Awards
|None
|
Personal Lifestyles
|Nick Identify / Degree Identify
|Jaycee Andre
Jessy
Jacy
Jacy Andrews
Jacy Lane
|Born (Date of Supply)
|2 April 1978
|Age (as 2021)
|43 Years Earlier
|Birthplace
|Los Angeles, California, United States
|Gender
|Female
|Zodiac Sign
|Aries
|Native land
|Los Angeles, California, United States
|Leisure pursuits/Conduct/Interests
|Traveling, Buying, Selfie Lover, Dog Lover, Internet Surfing
|Favorite Garments Producers
|Calvin Klein, LOUIS VUITTON, Tommy Hilfiger, Levi Strauss & Co.
|Favorite Units
|Smartphone, DSLR Digital camera, Just right Watch, DJI Mavic Drone
|Foods Conduct
|Non-Vegetarian
|school
|Now not Known
|College
|Now not Known
|Education Qualification / Degree
|Now not Known
|
Family, Dating, Boyfriend, and Affairs
|Mother
|Now not Known
|Father
|Now not Known
|Sister/Brother
|Now not Known
|Marital Status
|Unmarried
|Affair/Boyfriend
|Now not Known
|Husband/Spouse
|Now not Known
|Daughter/Son/Kids
|Now not Known
|Members of the family
|Now not Known
|Friends
|Now not Known
|
Body Measurements & Physically Appearances
|Most sensible
|178 cm
1.78 m
5 feet 10 in
|Weight
|64 KG
140 lbs (pounds)
|Eye Shade
|Blue
|Hair Shade
|Blond
|Resolve Size
|38D-26-36
|Gown Size
|38 (EU)
|Shoe (Ft) Size
|9
|Tattoos
|Positive
|Unique Choices
|Enticing Resolve & Self belief
|
Social Media
|Instagram
|Now not Known
|Facebook
|Now not Known
|Twitter
|Now not Known
|YouTube
|Now not Known
|Gmail ID / Email correspondence ID
|Now not Known