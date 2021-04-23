Jack Amiel and Michael BeglerJoin ‘Perry Mason’ Reboot as Showrunners

Jack Amiel and Michael Begler, creators of ‘The Knick,” have inked a three-year, overall deal with HBO. Under the pact’s terms, the duo will serve as showrunners and writers on the premium cabler’s reboot of “Perry Mason,” replacing the previous season’s showrunners Ron Fitzgerald and Rolin Jones.

Previously, Amiel and Begler were in the Cinemax fold running and writing the Emmy Award and Peabody Award-winning drama “The Knick,” which starred Clive Owen and André Holland and was directed by Steven Soderbergh. The two-season series, which currently holds a Rotten Tomatoes critics score of 92% and an audience score of 96%, is now available to stream on HBO Max via HBO platforms.

“Perry Mason,” debuted in June 2020 as HBO’s most-watched new drama series in nearly two years. The Team Downey production’s star, Emmy-winner Matthew Rhys, received Golden Globe and Critics’ Choice Award nominations for his performance.

The show also stars John Lithgow as Elias Birchard “E.B.” Jonathan, a struggling attorney and a semi-regular employer of Mason, Juliet Rylance as Della Street, E.B. Jonathan’s creative and driven legal secretary, Tatiana Maslany as Sister Alice McKeegan, the leader of the Radiant Assembly of God, and Shea Whigham as Pete Strickland, who is hired by Mason as an extra set of eyes on his various investigations.

Executive producers for Season 1 include Amanda Burrell, Robert Downey Jr., Susan Downey, Ron Fitzgerald, Joe Horacek, Rolin Jones, and Tim Van Patten; co-executive producer: Aida Rodgers; producer: Matthew Rhys. “Perry Mason” was created by Rolin Jones & Ron Fitzgerald and is based on the characters in numerous novels and short stories by Erle Stanley Gardner.