Jack Couffer, Oscar-Nominated Cinematographer On ‘Jonathan Livingston Seagull,’ Dies At 96

Jack Couffer, the cinematographer, director, manufacturer and flora and fauna aficionado who gained an Oscar nomination for capturing the 1973 journey story Jonathan Livingston Seagull, has died. He used to be 96.

Couffer died July 30 at a hospice care facility in Costa Mesa, California, his son, Michael Couffer, introduced.

Couffer additionally directed such options as Ring of Shiny Water (1969), a film a few canine that he co-wrote; The Legend of Lobo (1962), revolving round a wolf; and Dwelling Loose (1972), the sequel to the 1966 lion story Born Loose.

He served because the second-unit director at the Oscar easiest image winner Out of Africa (1985), the Tanya Roberts-starring Sheena (1984) and the Kenya-set, William Goldman-written The Ghost and the Darkness (1998), and he produced the Carroll Ballard-directed By no means Cry Wolf (1983).

Couffer additionally wrote, directed and shot photos for ABC’s The Magical International of Disney within the Sixties and served as the second one unit cinematographer on The Milagro Beanfield Conflict (1988), directed through Robert Redford.

The quirky Jonathan Livingston Seagull (1973), written and directed through Corridor Bartlett, tells the tale of a stressed hen (voiced through James Franciscus) who soars bodily in addition to spiritually.

“I’ve a integrated fascination with animals,” Couffer defined in a 2011 interview for American Cinematographer mag. “I used to be given my first nonetheless digicam on the age of eleven, and I stalked birds, squirrels and rabbits within the hills and felt nice if I were given shut sufficient with my wide-angle lens to peer that I’d captured a recognizable creature. I’ve felt the similar urge ever since.

“The area of interest I’ve fortuitously occupied has been predominantly movies with people interacting with animals,” he added. “Smartly-trained animals are superb at hitting their marks.”

Jack Craig Couffer used to be born on Dec. 7, 1924, in Upland, California. In highschool, he labored as a scholar assistant on the Los Angeles County Museum of Herbal Historical past.

After a stint with the U.S. Military, Couffer enrolled at USC at the GI Invoice to main in zoology. He discovered himself sitting subsequent to Conrad Corridor in an English magnificence, and the long run three-time Oscar-winning cinematographer prompt that they audit a category within the college’s new Division of Cinema Arts.

“We sat in on one lecture through [department head] Slavko Vorkapich and have been severely hooked,” he mentioned.

He, Corridor and any other scholar, Marvin R. Weinstein, made a 1950 scholar movie, Sea Theme, that gained an ASC prize for amateurs, shaped Canyon Motion pictures and served as cinematographers at the United Artists mystery Fringe of Fury (1958).

Couffer spent greater than a decade at Disney, operating continuously at the corporate’s True-Existence Journey collection of flicks. Whilst there, he and Corridor collaborated on a 1960 nature documentary, Islands of the Sea, which used to be nominated for the Oscar for easiest quick topic, are living motion.

Survivors come with his spouse, Jean Allison — she used to be an actress in Fringe of Fury, and so they reunited a few years later — and his son, a flora and fauna photographer, naturalist and organic box marketing consultant who collaborated along with his dad on a number of books.