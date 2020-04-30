Jack Osbourne Talks ‘Osbournes’ Reboot, Dad’s Battle With Parkinson’s – Variety

Jack Osbourne was purported to go to SXSW final month for the premiere of “The 9 Lives of Ozzy Osbourne,” a documentary about his dad that he produced, earlier than the pageant was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. “We had a youngsters’s choir that was going to sing ‘Loopy Practice,’” Jack says on Thursday’s episode of the Variety and iHeart podcast “The Large Ticket.” “I’m so heartbroken that we couldn’t do it.”

The movie, which can debut on A&E this summer time, particulars the Black Sabbath rocker’s lengthy battle with dependancy, run-ins with the regulation and marital issues with spouse Sharon. They have been within the midst of filming when Ozzy was identified with Parkinson’s illness — one thing Jack needed to persuade his dad and mom to incorporate within the doc as a result of they hadn’t but gone public with the information.

“I needed to sort of persuade each my dad and mother,” says Jack, who co-hosts “Portals to Hell,” a Journey Channel present that investigates areas believed to be haunted. “I used to be like, ‘We might be doing this movie an injustice to not do that. This can be a monumental second in your life and in your profession. … To disregard that, then we should always not even be doing this doc as a result of we’d be mendacity to your followers.”

How are you getting by means of the lockdown?

I’m a little bit of a prepper, which not many individuals outdoors of my shut circle know. I’ve finished tons of survival programs, and I’ve learn a bunch of various survival books. So when this popped up in January, I noticed the writing on the wall. I began stocking up on issues. In the event that they mentioned, “You can’t depart your home for something for a month,” I’d be completely fantastic.



You have been very emotional whereas speaking about your dad’s prognosis throughout considered one of your interviews in “9 Lives.”

After we did that interview, we didn’t know if my dad was ever going to have the ability to carry out once more. With that comes loads of concern as a result of it’s like a racehorse once they can’t race anymore: They offer up. That’s the concern I had. Now, since doing that interview, my dad went and did one other album. It was considered one of his most profitable albums thus far. He’s going again within the studio when this coronavirus bulls— dies down. However there was a time of giant uncertainty, which actually sort of shook the inspiration of the entire household.



It looks like your dad has had far more than 9 lives.

We pegged it to 9 lives as a result of our director, Greg Johnston, says there are 9 principal phases within the movie. However yeah, it’s most likely nearer to 12 to 15 and ongoing. We didn’t even contact on the success of the brand new album, “Atypical Man,” or his track “Take What You Need” with Submit Malone. And there are another actually massive issues that I can’t but speak about, however which might be within the works. There are loads of good issues which might be within the pipeline.

You’re in Season 2 of “Portals to Hell.” Have you ever all the time believed within the paranormal?

I’d all the time had an curiosity. After I was a child, I used to learn loads of the “Goosebumps” books and all that stuff. It’s all the time fascinated me.



When was your first encounter with a ghost?

I used to be residing in our household house in England, and my mother had taken my eldest sister to high school, and me and my sister Kelly have been house sick. We heard somebody strolling on the ground above us. I heard somebody strolling down the hallway and dragging their hand in opposition to the door and it going clunk, clunk, clunk, clunk. I freaked out. I locked the door, and I known as my mother on her cellphone. I almost jumped out the window as a result of it was coming towards us. I imply I heard it. My sister heard it. Clear as day.

Have you considered a reboot of “The Osbournes”?

I’d be mendacity to say the conversations haven’t been developing lately. I feel nostalgia is such an enormous, hot-button phrase proper now. You take a look at all these reveals getting back from 20 years in the past. The one factor, and what I battle with, is we don’t all reside collectively. One thought I’ve had is, why don’t all of us simply transfer in collectively for 2 months? It’s 20 years later; we’re all shifting again into the home collectively.

So when is that this transfer going to occur?

I suppose when somebody pays me a hell of loads … as a result of the quantity of remedy I’m going to have to purchase into after that’s going to be monstrous.

This interview has been edited and condensed. You may hear it in its entirety under. “The Large Ticket” can be discovered at iHeartRadio or wherever you hearken to your favourite podcasts.