‘Jack Reacher’ Series at Amazon Casts Alan Ritchson in Lead Role

Alan Ritchson has been forged in the lead function of Amazon’s upcoming “Jack Reacher” sequence, Selection has confirmed.

The sequence relies on the Lee Baby guide sequence. Season 1 of the brand new sequence will likely be based mostly Baby’s first Jack Reacher novel, “The Killing Flooring.”

Ritchson is maybe greatest recognized for his starring function as Thad Citadel on the Spike TV sequence “Blue Mountain State.” He would go on to reprise the function in the Kickstarter funded movie “Blue Mountain State: Rise of Thadland,” which was launched in 2016. He presently stars in the DC Universe sequence “Titans” as Hank Corridor, a.okay.a. Hawk. He additionally performed Aquaman on the WB sequence “Smallville” early in his profession.

On the movie facet, Ritchson appeared in “The Starvation Video games: Catching Fireplace” in addition to each “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” and “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows.”

He’s repped by Business Leisure and Hansen Jacobson.

Hailing from producers Amazon Studios, Skydance Tv and Paramount Tv Studios, “Jack Reacher” will likely be govt produced by Nick Santora, who will function author and showrunner.

Baby, Don Granger, Scott Sullivan and Christopher McQuarrie will even function govt producers, with David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Marcy Ross govt producing for Skydance. Carolyn Harris will oversee the sequence for Skydance.

Baby’s “Jack Reacher” sequence has bought over 100 million copies thus far, and was not too long ago tailored right into a pair of options with Tom Cruise taking part in the previous U.S. Military Navy Police Corps officer. The 2 movies grossed almost $400 million mixed.