Jack Reynor Joins Amazon Series ‘The Peripheral’ in Lead Role

Jack Reynor has been forged in a lead position of the Amazon collection adaptation of the William Gibson novel “The Peripheral,” Selection has discovered.

Reynor will star as Burton. He joins beforehand introduced forged members Chloë Grace Moretz and Gary Carr, with Moretz set to play Flynne and Carr set to play Wilf. Within the novel, Burton is Flynne’s brother and a US Marine Corp veteran who served in the Haptic Recon unit.

Reynor most just lately appeared in the Russo Brothers’ crime drama characteristic “Cherry.” Previous to that, he starred in the A24 horror movie “Midsommar.” Different characteristic credit embrace “Transformers: Age of Extinction,” “On the Foundation of Intercourse,” “Detroit,” and “Sing Road.” On the TV facet, he starred in the CBS All Entry collection “Unusual Angel” and can seem in Season 2 of the Amazon anthology “Trendy Love.” He beforehand appeared in one other Amazon anthology as properly — “Electrical Goals,” which was on the works of Philip Okay. Dick. Reynor additionally just lately wrote and directed the brief movie “Bainne” starring Will Poulter.

He’s repped by WME and Macfarlane Chard.

“The Peripheral” was first picked as much as collection by Amazon in 2019. The one-hour drama hails from author and govt producer Scott B. Smith. Greg Plageman will function govt producer and showrunner. “Westworld” creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Pleasure will govt producer beneath their Kilter Movies banner. Vincenzo Natali will direct and govt produce, with Athena Wickham of Kilter Movies, and Steven Hoban additionally govt producing. Amazon and Warner Bros. Tv will produce.