Jack Ryan: Ranking Every Actor To Play Tom Clancy’s Iconic Character, Including John Krasinski

4. Ben Affleck (The Sum Of All Fears)

Chris Pine wasn’t the primary actor to play a younger and inexperienced model of Tom Clancy’s most well-known character. No, that honor goes to Ben Affleck, who took a spin at Jack Ryan within the 2002 field workplace hit The Sum Of All Fears. However whereas Pine would take a extra mild-mannered method to the character 12 years later, Affleck – and the screenwriters – took a extra brash method to Dr. Ryan. These traits serve each as a bonus and an obstacle for this model of Jack Ryan, however simply as in earlier variations of the character, Affleck’s flip sticks to his weapons and lets his cooler head prevail even when it will be simpler to freak out and leap to conclusions in tense conditions.