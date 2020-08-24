Jack Tewksbury, HFPA Member and Hollywood Journalist, Dies at 94

Jack Tewksbury, a longtime leisure business journalist and Hollywood International Press Affiliation member, died Saturday, in line with the HFPA. He was 94.

HFPA president Ali Sar stated, “Jack has been a useful member and a real gentleman. He shall be sorely missed.”

Tewksbury was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., on Oct. 11, 1925. He started his profession in journalism working in New York as a reporter for Movement Image Every day and Radio-TV Every day throughout his school years at New York College. He moved to Hollywood and turned the film columnist for the Quebec-Chronicle-Telegraph. Tewksbury additionally labored as a publicist for prolific producer Joseph Levine.

In keeping with Tewksbury’s IMDb web page, he wrote hundreds of articles that appeared in a whole bunch of world publications and was at all times enthusiastic about comedy. He and his associates would cope with boredom throughout the nighttime whereas ready for information to occur by making an attempt to see who might make up probably the most ridiculous story and get it despatched out on a wire service.

He joined the HFPA in 1985 as a journalist for French publications, and then, extra not too long ago, wrote for Argentina. He served because the HFPA treasurer from 1992-1998, 1999-2000 and 2009-2011. He recurrently wrote options for the Golden Globes web site and additionally served as vp of the Younger Artist Awards.

The HFPA is a 77-year-old non-profit group of journalists and photographers who report on the leisure business’s exercise and pursuits in the USA for media retailers exterior the U.S. The group conducts the annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony in Los Angeles.