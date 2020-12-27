‘Jackass’ Alum Chris Pontius Buys Upgraded Los Angeles House

Now that he’s effectively into his 40s and with household on the mind, Chris Pontius has offered his petite Hollywood Hills bachelor pad, buying and selling it in for a much more spacious and relaxed property out within the San Fernando Valley foothills. The “Jackass” star and his spouse Mae paid $1.6 million for the half-acre Tarzana property, which incorporates all of the facilities one would anticipate on the house of a well-to-do Valley household: a broad, well-watered entrance garden and yard swimming pool, plus a big storage with room for 3 automobiles and extra driveway parking for a number of extra.

In-built 1959, the up to date ranch-style residence packs in about 3,300 sq. toes into its single story skeleton. Set on a delicate knoll simply above the road, a stone pathway results in the alternatively shingle- and rock-sided construction’s entrance door; inside, lustrous darkish brown hardwood flooring proceed into the formal eating and dwelling rooms, each of which supply French doorways with direct entry to varied components of the yard.

There’s additionally a distinctly dated kitchen that appears quite like an early ’90s time machine, although it does supply loads of counter house, an island, and a breakfast nook. Alternatively, the unexpectedly large household room can accommodate massive gatherings and is properly accented with up to date upgrades like built-in cupboards, a bar and stone fire.

4 of the 5 bedrooms have ensuite baths, and the grasp is full of bonus options not restricted to a vaulted ceiling, glass-enclosed bathe with bench seating and rainfall showerhead, built-in soaking tub, and a walk-in closet.

However maybe the house’s most notable options are its uncommon symphony of flooring supplies. Practically each room has a distinct flooring alternative — there’s beige tile within the kitchen, bone-colored carpet within the den, taupe carpet in one of many visitor rooms, ash gray carpet in the main bedroom, that darkish brown hardwood within the dwelling and eating rooms. The itemizing places a constructive spin on the ornamental chaos, nonetheless, saying that the mix of supplies make for an “exhilarating flooring sensation.”

Out again, the pool and spa are shaded by a mature elm tree, offering welcome aid from the regularly unrelenting San Fernando Valley warmth. Tucked right into a nook of the lot is a half-court basketball courtroom, and simply off the again porch is a flagstone patio for al fresco entertaining. On the far rear of the property, wood stairs climb the terraced hillside.

Marc Tahler and Ken Zietz of Rodeo Realty held the itemizing; TJ Paradise of Sotheby’s Worldwide Realty repped Pontius.