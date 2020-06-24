Jackass Star Steve-O Got His Ear Ripped By UFC’s Jon Jones

What’s attention-grabbing about this video is that we by no means see the precise second the place Steve-O’s ear will get hammered, simply the moments earlier than and after it occurs. That’s not hypothesis that the second was faked, however quite that if subsequent yr’s Jackass legacyquel continues to be on the playing cards, we would really be seeing the outtakes from a scene that’ll be included within the proposed 2021 return of Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O and the remainder of the crew. I imply, c’mon… did you actually suppose the well being disaster would preserve the Jackass people from doubtlessly producing a film?