Jackass Star Steve-O Got His Ear Ripped By UFC’s Jon Jones

You could be used to seeing Jackass star Steve-O letting himself be abused within the title of leisure, as for the previous twenty years that MTV property’s legacy has been constructed on insane stunts and the accidents that got here consequently. However this newest misadventure, courtesy of UFC fighter Jon Jones, would possibly nonetheless be a bit a lot to observe, as Steve-O had his ear ripped open by Mr. Jones and his trusty hammer.
When you’re delicate to bloody accidents, you’ve in all probability stopped studying by now, as this is a narrative about Jackass. However simply in case, think about this your ultimate warning to look away. In any other case, proceed to observe the earlier than and after movies of this explicit incident, courtesy of Jones’ Twitter feed, under:
It must be famous that this Jackass type second was proven after a sequence of social media posts confirmed Steve-O and Jon Jones hanging out and doing skate tips, after collaborating in some native charity handing out provides to these in want. So after doing a little good for the group, how else is one alleged to have a good time however to chill, do some sick skateboard jumps and help Steve-O in his continued quest to amass the right case of cauliflower ear?
That’s proper, in one other video launched to the web, Jones explains that Steve-O’s huge play right here is to get that exact damage he’s been chasing for a while. Beforehand, he’s tried to perform this feat with the assistance of different MMA fighters like Chuck Liddell, Ronda Rousey and Jorge Masvidal. We’re not so certain in regards to the outcomes of this explicit try, however studying again that historical past of ear accidents and the individuals concerned, Jon Jones is a fairly on model associate in crime for Steve-O to enlist.
What’s attention-grabbing about this video is that we by no means see the precise second the place Steve-O’s ear will get hammered, simply the moments earlier than and after it occurs. That’s not hypothesis that the second was faked, however quite that if subsequent yr’s Jackass legacyquel continues to be on the playing cards, we would really be seeing the outtakes from a scene that’ll be included within the proposed 2021 return of Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O and the remainder of the crew. I imply, c’mon… did you actually suppose the well being disaster would preserve the Jackass people from doubtlessly producing a film?
That is all hypothesis, in fact, as the one details we’ve in entrance of us point out are that Steve-O suffered a bloody ear damage on function and Jon Jones’ hammer was the trigger. It’s a fairly open and shut case when you’re a detective; however when you’re an leisure journalist, there are clearly so many different questions that kind consequently. On the very least, there was some charity available amidst the enjoyable and video games involving bodily hurt between the 2 individuals.
Jackass 4 is at the moment slated for a July 2, 2021 launch date, however ought to this transformation, you’ll be able to learn additional updates right here on CinemaBlend. And Steve-O, when you occur to be studying this, right here’s hoping you lastly received that cauliflower ear you’ve been chasing after for thus lengthy. Godspeed, you mad dreamer you.
