Jackie Chan Enthusiasts Turn Over ‘Shang-Chi’ Jacket Battle Transfer

Jackie Chan fanatics on Saturday had Twitter rumbling as they cheered an ideal combat transfer within the highly-anticipated upcoming Surprise movie Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings which seems to be impressed by way of the enduring martial artist.

The Rush Hour famous person used to be trending at the social media platform because of a dialogue a couple of new clip from Shang-Chi launched on Friday wherein the superhero performed by way of Simu Liu dispatches dangerous guys on a bus with some surprising strikes.

Chan fanatics have been extremely joyful when, in midst of the grapple, Liu’s Shang-Chi coordinates his jacket into the combat, a transfer utilized by Chan’s Ma Hon Keung in Rumble within the Bronx. The instant occurs towards the start of the 1995 movie when a gang terrorizes a grocery store within the Bronx run by way of Keung’s uncle. Chan is understood for his combating taste wherein he uses items round him.

Enthusiasts assumption the Shang-Chi jacket transfer is a homage isn’t an extended shot. Andy Cheng, the combat coordinator on Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, has labored with Chan a number of instances prior to now as a stunt double and assistant stunt choreographer on Rush Hour, Rush Hour 2, Shanghai Midday, Who Am I? and Mr. Great Man.

Watch the Rumble within the Bronx collection underneath.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is due in theaters Sept. 3.