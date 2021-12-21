Jackie Chan in Shang-Chi 2? The director of the sequel could be very transparent about his intentions

Director of Shang-Chi and the legend of the 10 rings, Destin Daniel Cretton, was once answerable for bringing the Hong Kong legend, Tony Leung, to the UCM. Now that the sequel is at the manner, Cretton has focused every other legend: The nice Jackie Chan!

“If shall we get Jackie in [Chan] in a film, it will be the dream of my lifestyles“says Cretton in an interview with CinemaBlend. For many who have no idea Jackie Chan, he’s an motion movie legend identified for his battle scenes and large filmography. A few of his appearances are Rush Hour (1998), The Karate Child (2010) and The Under the influence of alcohol Grasp (1978). It’s conceivable that Jackie Chan enters the MCU as an best friend of the protagonist, Possibly a instructor?

“I nonetheless can not say the rest“Cretton answered to IGN about Shang-Chi 2.”I do not actually understand how or when we will discover a few of these unfinished industry that we left on the finish of Shang-Chi. However I will say that every one of them, no less than at this time, are issues that I would like to discover one day. […]

There are some evident doorways that have been opened on the finish of Shang-Chi that can permit us to go into the ones worlds and discover them additional. ” Cretton defined. “And that might be a actually cool factor to discover as a result of Ta Lo is such a lot vaster than what we noticed in Shang-Chi. In order that’s a space shall we probably pass to, however I am not certain.“.

In conjunction with the sequel, Cretton may be creating a Disney + collection, however can not expose any information about the mission.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is now to be had on Disney +.