Jackie Chan Provides Medical Update After Quarantine Rumors

As plenty of movies have needed to maintain off on Chinese language debuts as a result of nation’s closure of an enormous swath of film theaters, Vanguard is among the many ranks of movies like Dolittle, 1917 and the just lately rescheduled No Time To Die which have affected by latest occasions. That’s the one movie in Jackie Chan’s latest output that could be affected as nicely, as there aren’t any launch dates issued but for the a number of Jackie Chan movies that will likely be hitting theaters in 2020.