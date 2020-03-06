Jackie Chan Provides Medical Update After Quarantine Rumors

Go away a Remark
Because the world continues to take care of the continuing outbreak of the COVID-19 Coronavirus, information and rumors appear to go hand in hand with this rising well being disaster. One such merchandise from the extra speculative facet of the fence had said that motion celebrity Jackie Chan was underneath quarantine after contracting the sickness himself. Nonetheless, a latest social media replace from Chan himself has dispelled this rumor, as you’ll see under.
Apparently the rumors that Jackie Chan was ailing from the COVID-19 Coronavirus had some followers so involved, it impressed them to ship the Rush Hour actor protecting face masks. However as talked about on his personal official Fb web page, these masks have been donated to organizations who might actually use them, as he’s presently completely satisfied and wholesome.
This latest well being scare isn’t the primary story that’s seen Jackie Chan’s well being change into a priority. Not too long ago, throughout a stunt gone mistaken whereas filming one in all his newest movies, Vanguard, an incident with a jet ski left Jackie Chan underwater and trapped underneath a rock. In an odd coincidence, that very movie’s January premiere in China has been postponed indefinitely, as a result of COVID-19 Coronavirus.
As plenty of movies have needed to maintain off on Chinese language debuts as a result of nation’s closure of an enormous swath of film theaters, Vanguard is among the many ranks of movies like Dolittle, 1917 and the just lately rescheduled No Time To Die which have affected by latest occasions. That’s the one movie in Jackie Chan’s latest output that could be affected as nicely, as there aren’t any launch dates issued but for the a number of Jackie Chan movies that will likely be hitting theaters in 2020.
Along with Vanguard, Jackie Chan will likely be seen within the motion thrillers Mission X-Traction, which occurs to co-star F9 baddie/fellow motion celebrity John Cena, and 5 In opposition to A Bullet, which will likely be filming in Mexico in some unspecified time in the future. Final, however not least, Chan will be heard as a member of the voice forged for the Sony Footage Animation movie Want Dragon, alongside Constance Wu, Jimmy O.Yang and John Cho.
For a person who’s defied loss of life fairly just a few instances in his historic profession, it’s good to know that Jackie Chan shouldn’t be underneath quarantine and has been in a position to dispel stated rumors by means of the facility of his personal web presence. And as soon as the uncertainty of this worldwide medical concern has subsided, it appears like there’s going to be fairly just a few motion pictures for followers of this motion powerhouse to stay up for.
Ought to we get hold of some other data pertaining to the delays talked about above, we’ll report again by means of CinemaBlend with these updates as they happen.
