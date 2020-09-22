Jackie Stallone Lifeless: Sylvester Stallone’s Mom Was 98

Jackie Stallone, astrologist to the celebs and mom to actor Sylvester Stallone, died on Monday. She was 98.

Frank Stallone, the youthful brother to Sylvester, made the announcement on Monday night time, saying his mom had died that morning.

“She was a exceptional girl, figuring out day by day, filled with spunk and fearless. She died in her sleep as she had wished. It was arduous to not like her, she was very eccentric and flamboyant individual…She lived via prohibition, the melancholy and World Battle II. I’d speak to her for hours in regards to the 20s 30s and 40s. It was a historical past lesson. Her thoughts was as sharp as a razor until the day she died,” he wrote on Fb.

Past being the mom of actors Sylvester, Frank and Toni D’Alto, Stallone grew to become well-known within the Nineteen Nineties for publishing a sequence of astrology books and beginning her personal psychic hotline. She additionally appeared within the Nineteen Eighties wrestling program “G.L.O.W.: Attractive Women of Wrestling,” which was later tailored into the Netflix present of the identical title.

Stallone was born Jacqueline Frances Labofish on Nov. 29, 1921, in Washington, D.C. As a younger girl, she labored as a trapeze artist, dancer and hairdresser. She married Frank Stallone Sr. in 1945 and gave beginning to Sylvester in 1946 and Frank Jr. in 1950. She gave beginning to D’Alto in 1964 together with her second husband, Anthony Filiti. D’Alto died in 2012.

On her web site, Stallone wrote that she had suggested “kings, prime ministers, politicians, film stars, gamblers, generals, gangsters, cops and monks” throughout her astrology profession. Stallone coined the time period and observe of “rumpology,” which she described as just like a palm studying, however of 1’s rear finish. She additionally had her personal cosmetics line of facial masks.

Stallone appeared on a handful of speak exhibits, together with “The Howard Stern Present,” “Oprah,” “Larry King Dwell,” “The Late Present With David Letterman” and “The Graham Norton Present.” Most just lately, Stallone was on the British actuality present “Movie star Huge Brother” in 2005 as a shock visitor. Her former daughter-in-law and Sylvester’s ex-wife, Brigitte Nielsen, was on the season as effectively. Stallone was voted out of the home after 4 days.

Stallone is survived by her husband, Stephen Levine, sons Sylvester and Frank, and grandchildren Seargeoh, Sistine, Sophia, Scarlet and Edmund.