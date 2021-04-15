Jacob Tremblay Joins Peter Dinklage in ‘Poisonous Avenger’ Reboot

Jacob Tremblay is about to co-star alongside Peter Dinklage in Legendary’s “Poisonous Avenger” movie, a reboot of Troma Leisure’s 1984 low-budget action-comedy splatter movie.

The reboot will observe a mild-mannered janitor at a well being membership who’s pushed out of a second-story window by bullies right into a vat of poisonous waste. The chemical compounds trigger him to rework right into a hideously deformed mutant gifted with superhuman measurement and energy. He should go from shunned outcast to underdog hero as he races to save lots of his son, his pals and his neighborhood from the forces of corruption and greed.

The unique movie generated 4 sequels: “The Poisonous Avenger Half II,” “The Poisonous Avenger Half III: The Final Temptation of Toxie” and “Citizen Toxie: The Poisonous Avenger IV.” The franchise expanded into an animated youngsters’s TV collection spin-off known as “Poisonous Crusaders,” a musical stage manufacturing and a Marvel comedian e book collection.

Making his movie debut as Blue in 2013’s “The Smurfs 2,” Tremblay shortly turned certainly one of Hollywood’s go-to younger actors. He acquired a SAG nomination for his breakout efficiency in “Room,” which earned co-star Brie Larson an Academy Award for finest actress. Tremblay additionally starred in “Marvel,” “The E book of Henry,” “Good Boys” and “Physician Sleep.” He’ll voice the titular character in Pixar’s upcoming movie “Luca,” in addition to Flounder in Disney’s live-action adaptation of “The Little Mermaid.”

Legendary Leisure acquired the rights to the “Poisonous Avenger” franchise in 2018 and introduced {that a} new movie was in growth. The studio introduced on producers Lloyd Kaufman and Michael Herz of Troma Leisure, who each produced the unique 1984 comedy. Macon Blair, who made his directorial debut in 2017 with the Netflix comedy “I Don’t Really feel at Residence in This World Anymore,” was tapped to direct and write the reboot.

Tremblay is repped by UTA, Play Administration & Jackoway Austen.

Deadline first reported the information.