Jacqueline Fernandez didn’t seem sooner than ED, Nora Fatehi has already been puzzled; Know what is the topic

Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi Case: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has requested actress Jacqueline Fernandez to seem on Saturday and file her commentary as she is being summoned in reference to the continued cash laundering probe towards alleged swindler Sukesh Chandrashekhar. Nonetheless didn't seem on Friday. The officials equipped this data. On this case, Fernandez (36) had as soon as gave the impression sooner than the ED in August and recorded his commentary below the provisions of the Prevention of Cash Laundering Act (PMLA). Officers stated that she used to be requested to seem once more on Friday, however she didn't flip up, and then she has now been requested to seem sooner than the investigating officer on Saturday.

The investigating company (ED) is known to be seeking to get Fernandez head to head with Chandrashekhar and his actress spouse Leena Maria Paul. Officers stated that on this case the investigating company desires to know the transaction of cash which is allegedly associated with Fernandez. Actress and dancer Nora Fatehi (29) had recorded her commentary on this case on Thursday. Her consultant stated, "Nora Fatehi is the sufferer and witness round this example, she is cooperating and serving to the government within the investigation."

His spokesperson stated Fatehi used to be now not thinking about "any cash laundering task" and appealed to the media to "now not malign his title". He stated, "They've no wisdom of the accused nor do they've any relation with them, they've simply been referred to as by way of the ED to lend a hand within the investigation."

Chandrashekhar and Paul had been lately arrested by way of the ED and saved in an area prison. Previous, the Delhi Police had detained either one of them for duping some top profile folks together with Aditi, spouse of former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh.

In August, the ED raided Chandrasekhar’s premises and seized a bungalow, Rs 82.5 lakh in money and dozens of luxurious automobiles in Chennai. He had claimed in a commentary that Chandrashekhar used to be a “recognized thug” and used to be being probed by way of the Delhi Police for alleged legal conspiracy, extortion and fraud of Rs 200 crore.

