Jacqueline Fernandez Puzzled In A Cash Laundering Case

Closing night time, a countrywide day-to-day took to their social media to percentage an replace about Jacqueline Fernandez. The actress is in Delhi and is being wondered via the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The wondering is it sounds as if associated with a cash laundering case.



The tweet via the day-to-day portal states, “Enforcement Directorate (ED) is wondering Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez in Delhi for the closing 5 hours, in a cash laundering case.” A day-to-day reviews that she’s being wondered as a witness. Jacqueline Fernandez has now not stated the rest but and neither her staff has reverted the rest at the identical.

Jacqueline Fernandez had just lately purchased a brand new area in Mumbai. There have been rumours that the actress will transfer into her new area together with her boyfriend. The actress has been capturing continuous this whole 12 months. She began the 12 months with capturing for Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus and Akshay Kumar starrer Bachchan Pandey. Then she moved to capturing for Ram Setu which once more groups her up with Akshay Kumar.



The actress can be subsequent observed in horror-comedy Bhoot Police the place she groups up with Arjun Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Yami Gautam. Bhoot Police releases on an OTT platform in September and the movie’s trailer has left the audiences intrigued.