Jacqueline Fernandez seems ahead of ED for 2nd consecutive day, Sukesh Chandrashekhar’s aide arrested

Enforcement Directorate (ED) cash laundering (Cash Laundering) Sukesh Chandrashekhar, an alleged thug on Thursday in a case of (Sukesh Chandrashekhar) Probably the most pals used to be arrested. On the identical time, in reference to the investigation of the case, actress Jacqueline Fernandez (Jacqueline Fernandez) Inquired for the second one day in a row. The officials supplied this knowledge. ED Anti-Cash Laundering Act (PMLA) Pinky Irani below the provisions of (Pinky Irani) Arrested him. In keeping with officers, Irani used to be allegedly no longer cooperating with the investigation, so she used to be taken into custody. The probe company had previous arrested Chandrashekhar, his spouse Leena Maria Paul and two pals. In the meantime, Fernandes (36) seemed ahead of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) right here for the second one consecutive day on Thursday for wondering in a cash laundering case.Additionally Learn – Lok Sabha approves expenses to increase the tenure of administrators of ED, CBI

The ED is wondering Jacqueline in reference to the continuing cash laundering probe towards Chandrashekhar and others. Previous on Wednesday, he used to be puzzled on the company’s place of business for approximately 8 hours. The company has already puzzled Jacqueline two times in reference to this situation. He and Chandrashekhar have additionally been interrogated by way of sitting head to head. Additionally Learn – 50 questions will likely be fired from Jacqueline Fernandez, ED will behavior lengthy inquiry in Sukesh Chandrasekhar case

Considerably, a case of cash laundering of greater than Rs 200 crore is registered towards Chandrashekhar and his spouse Paul. It used to be claimed within the fee sheet that Chandrashekhar had given many pricey items to Jacqueline. Chandrashekhar may be accused of dishonest some folks, together with Aditi Singh, spouse of Shivinder Mohan Singh, former promoter of Fortis Healthcare. Additionally Learn – Jacqueline Fernandez has a cat value 36 lakhs and a horse value 52 lakhs, know the way many crores are the mistress

Jacqueline’s spokesperson had previous stated that the actress used to be recording her observation ahead of the company as a witness. On December 5, the ED stopped Jacqueline from going in a foreign country on the Mumbai airport.

