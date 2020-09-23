Jacques Audiard Shoots Next Film ‘Les Olympiades’ in Paris

Jacques Audiard, the French director of Palme d’Or profitable “Dheepan” and Oscar-nominated “A Prophet,” is at the moment filming his subsequent function, “Les Olympiades,” close to Paris.

Audiard, who enjoys working with a mixture of rising and well-seasoned abilities behind and in entrance of the digicam, wrote the script of “Les Olympiades” with two feminine auteurs, Léa Mysius (“Ava”) and Celine Sciamma, whose newest movie “Portrait of a Younger Girl on Fireplace” gained finest screenplay at Cannes 2019 and earned a Golden Globe nomination.

“Les Olympiades” is predicated on New Yorker cartoonist Adrian Tomine’s “”Killing and Dying,” a set of graphic brief tales. Though the plot is underneath wraps, the story is anticipated to take care of adolescence and revolve round feminine protagonists.

The film will mark Audiard’s follow-up to “The Sisters Brothers,” a interval crime movie starring Joaquin Phoenix, John C. Reilly and Jake Gyllenhaal. “The Sisters Brothers” gained Audiard one of the best director nod at Venice in 2018 and went on to play at San Sebastian. Audiard most not too long ago wrote and directed the final two episodes of the fifth season of “The Bureau.”

Audiard is producing “Les Olympiades” with Valérie Schermann by their Paris-based banner Web page 114. A gross sales agent and French distributor can be introduced at a later stage.

The movie’s key crew contains Paul Guilhaume, the cinematographer of Mysius’s “Ava,” the hit spy sequence “The Bureau,” and Sebastien Lifshitz’s “Little Lady” and “Adolescents;” and Pierre-Marie Dru, the music supervisor/producer of the Oscar-nominated “I Misplaced My Physique,” and Leos Carax’s upcoming movie “Annette” with Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard.

The casting of “Les Olympiades” was dealt with by Cristel Baras who beforehand labored with Audiard on “The Sisters Brothers,” and Sciamma on all her movies together with the newest, “Portrait of a Younger Girl on Fireplace.”

One among France’s greatest administrators, Audiard is finest recognized for his sharply-written, dark-edged up to date crime thrillers, similar to “A Prophet” with Tahar Rahim and Niels Arestrup; “Learn My Lips” with Emmanuelle Devos and Vincent Cassel; “Rust and Bone” with Marion Cotillard and Matthias Schoenaerts.