Jacqui Smith confirmed for Strictly Come Dancing 2020 line-up

The record of celebrities collaborating on this yr’s Strictly Come Dancing is now full: Jacqui Smith has turn into the 12th and ultimate star to hitch the Strictly Come Dancing line-up.

The previous Dwelling Secretary shall be donning her dancing footwear alongside a bunch of different well-known faces when the 2020 sequence will get underway later this yr.

Smith is a Labour politician and made historical past as the primary feminine Dwelling Secretary in 2007.

On the brink of govern the dance flooring. Former Dwelling Secretary Jacqui Smith is making #Strictly her new constituency! ????https://t.co/uugMRt7A3m @Jacqui_Smith1 pic.twitter.com/9vsjfoRSXY — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) September 4, 2020

In an announcement, she mentioned: “I used to be speechless with pleasure at being requested to hitch Strictly – and that’s very uncommon for me. 50 years in the past, I acquired a bronze medal for Scottish Highland Dancing and it feels about time to return to dancing.

“I couldn’t be in higher arms with the Strictly staff and I’m going to throw myself into the problem. Be careful!”.

She is going to be part of actress Caroline Quentin, The Wished’s Max George, NFL star and pundit Jason Bell, ITV journalist Ranvir Singh, DJ Clara Amfo, Olympic boxer Nicola Adams, comic Invoice Bailey, presenter JJ Chalmers, Made in Chelsea star Jamie Laing and EastEnders’ Maisie Smith and singer HRVY.

It was beforehand made clear the competitors will star fewer celebrities than traditional in 2020 on account of the shorter programme size made mandatory by the continuing coronavirus pandemic.

In an announcement earlier this yr, Strictly mentioned: “To make sure we ship the excessive requirements audiences know and love, and in mild of the continuing concerns round COVID-19, this yr’s sequence of Strictly could have a barely shorter run than traditional.

“The security of our solid and crew is of the utmost significance to us and additional updates shall be made sooner or later.”

The size is one of some modifications made to the present. One other excessive profile alteration will see standard decide Bruno Tonioli recording his feedback on the dances and sending them in remotely as he’s at present primarily based in LA.

Nonetheless, regardless of the modifications, Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two co-presenter Rylan Clark-Neal has mentioned that the sequence would be the similar Strictly “everybody is aware of and loves”.

Strictly Come Dancing returns later this yr. If you happen to’re wanting for one thing else to observe, take a look at our TV Information.