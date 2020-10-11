Jacqui Smith | Strictly Come Dancing star reveals advice from Ed Balls

Jacqui Smith, one of many celebrities set for Strictly Come Dancing 2020, has revealed the advice former contestant Ed Balls handed on to her.

Don’t fear: Balls – who went down in Strictly historical past for his Gangnam Fashion routine – isn’t shelling out method ideas. Talking to RadioTimes.com and different press, Smith mentioned that the previous Shadow Chancellor counselled her in regards to the mindset wanted for the present.

“Ed Balls referred to as me when it was introduced I used to be going to be on the present and gave me what I feel was some good advice,” Smith mentioned.

“No one can ever compete with Ed’s Gangnam Fashion, however what he mentioned to me was truly, ‘Embrace it and actually go for it and check out onerous,’ and I promise you that’s what I’m going to do.”

The UK’s first feminine House Secretary added: “I’m very aggressive. I’ll strive onerous. I’ll practise across the kitchen or wherever is critical.”

Smith, who served as a Labour MP from 1997 till 2010, additionally hinted she isn’t afraid of clashing with the judges.

“I used to be an MP for 13 years. I used to be a minister for 10 years. I confronted criticism in my time and I hope I’ll pay attention and be taught. However I additionally, after all, have argued for a dwelling as nicely… let’s wait and see what occurs,” she mentioned.

Whereas it seems like her political previous may lend itself to some spicy confrontations with Craig Revel Horwood, Smith additionally thinks her time in Westminster prepares her for an early exit.

Talking about the opportunity of being voted off the present first, Smith mentioned: “I’d be very, very gutted. I’ve misplaced votes earlier than. The benefit of being a politician is that what it’s prefer to be on the incorrect finish of democracy.

“However please – there’s a politician in me – please vote for me.”

Smith is the fourth former MP to earn a spot in a full Strictly collection, following Ed Balls, Ann Widdecombe and Edwina Currie. Balls, who featured in collection 14, gained over voters along with his comedic clumsiness and that Gangnam Fashion routine with skilled companion Katya Jones.

Former Liberal Democrat chief Vince Cable additionally competed in a Strictly Christmas Particular, choosing up a formidable 36 factors along with his Foxtrot efficiency.

Extra reporting by Grace Henry.

