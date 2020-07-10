Jada Pinkett Admits to August Alsina Affair on ‘Purple Table Speak’ – Variety

Jada Pinkett Smith adopted up on her promise to carry herself to the Purple Table.

In a shock episode, Pinkett Smith sat down together with her husband, Will Smith, to tackle current rumors concerning the standing of their relationship.

R&B singer August Alsina stirred up controversy on June 30 when he claimed in an interview with radio host Angela Yee that he had been romantically concerned with Pinkett Smith. Alsina added that Smith had given them his blessing.

On July 2, Pinkett Smith tweeted: “There’s some therapeutic that wants to occur… so I’m bringing myself to The Purple Table.”

Within the episode of the Fb Watch sequence, the couple revealed that Pinkett Smith and Alsina did have a romantic relationship 4 and a half years in the past, when Pinkett Smith and Smith had been separated.

“We had been over,” Pinkett Smith mentioned. “From there, as time went on, I acquired into a unique form of entanglement with August.”

Nevertheless, they each denied that Smith gave Alsina permission to enter the connection.

“One of many issues I would like to clear up that was form of swirling within the press was you giving permission, which the one one that can provide permission in that exact circumstance is myself,” Pinkett Smith mentioned. “However what August was really attempting to talk — as a result of I might really see how he would understand it as permission as a result of we had been separated amicably — I feel he additionally wished to make it clear that he’s not a homewrecker, which he’s not.”

Pinkett Smith mentioned she entered the connection with Alsina out of a need to really feel good and assist heal him, however ended up discovering that she wanted to discover happiness inside herself first. After ending her relationship with Alsina, she and Smith acquired again collectively.

“I might undoubtedly say that we tried every little thing we might to get away from one another, solely to notice that that wasn’t attainable,” Pinkett Smith mentioned, including that she and Alsina haven’t spoken since their break-up.

The Smiths have been married since 1997 and have two kids collectively, Jaden and Willow.