Jada Pinkett Smith, Will Smith’s ‘Crimson Table Speak’ Sets Facebook Record – Variety

The emotional tete-a-tete between Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith on Facebook Watch’s “Crimson Table Speak” has set a brand new file because the social web site’s most-viewed authentic episode within the first 24 hours.

Inside 16 hours after it was posted Friday at midday PT, the 12-minute section, titled “Jada Brings Herself to the Table,” had been considered greater than 12 million instances. That has already topped the earlier one-day file holder for views: a “Crimson Table Speak” episode from March 2019 with Jordyn Woods discussing rumors she had intercourse with NBA star Tristan Thompson, the daddy of Khloe Kardashian’s daughter. The Woods section registered 7.6 million views within the first 24 hours (and Facebook later confirmed that 7.5 million customers had watched for a minimum of one minute).

Within the 12-minute episode launched July 10, titled “Jada Brings Herself to the Table,” the celeb couple discusses previous turmoil of their marriage, together with Pinkett Smith’s relationship with rapper August Alsina whereas she and Will have been quickly separated. (Watch it at this hyperlink.)

In keeping with Pinkett Smith, the dialog was recorded final week; it premiered Friday on Facebook with out advance discover, other than her July 2 tweet during which she stated, “There’s some therapeutic that should occur…so I’m bringing myself to The Crimson Table.”

The extreme curiosity surrounding the candid dialog cements “Crimson Table Speak” as Facebook’s high authentic program. And it reinforces the social large’s technique of leaning into unscripted programming, because it has scaled again on scripted originals.

Facebook earlier this yr introduced a three-year renewal of “Crimson Table Speak” that may hold the present completely on the platform by way of 2022. The collection is hosted by Pinkett Smith alongside her daughter, Willow Smith, and mom, Adrienne Banfield-Norris (aka “Gammy”), overlaying a spread of matters together with intercourse, relationships and parenting. Final yr it earned a 2019 Daytime Emmy nomination, the primary for a Facebook present.

About the newest episode, Variety TV critic Caroline Framke wrote, “It’s an ideal distillation of what ‘Crimson Table Speak’ and the Pinkett-Smiths do finest: dissecting a controversial subject with meticulous consideration, an eye fixed for relating it again to the viewers, and simply sufficient intrigue to maintain individuals guessing as to what’s really going by way of their heads.”

“Crimson Table Speak” debuted in Could 2018 and has aired 62 episodes over three seasons thus far on Facebook Watch. The present has 9.2 million followers on Facebook, together with a number of dialogue teams together with the official essential discussion board that at present has 629,000 members.

The collection is produced by Westbrook Studios with Pinkett Smith, Ellen Rakieten, Miguel Melendez and Jack Mori serving as govt producers. Facebook additionally has ordered an offshoot, “Crimson Table Speak: The Estefans,” in the identical roundtable format that includes singer Gloria Estefan, her daughter, Emily Estefan, and her niece Lili Estefan, additionally produced by Westbrook Studios.