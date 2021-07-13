Jade Baker Biography Wiki, Age, Peak, Profession, Pictures & Extra

Jade Baker is an American Film Actress and Model, born on 13 May 1997 in Florida, United States. Jade is basically known for acting in Motion pictures and Internet Scenes and as we talk we learn about in regards to the actress’ Early Existence, Career, Personal Existence, Body Measurements, and so forth. in Jade Baker Biography. So let’s start now.

Jade Baker Early Existence & Career

Florida-born Jade made her Career debut in AV Industry at the age of 21 in 2018 and shot her first shoot with Film Studio ‘Girlsway’. She then worked with other film studios as an actress and those film studios include The Score Team, Pulse Distribution, and Mile Over the top.

Jade Baker Biography Wiki

Instead of film studios, Jade has moreover performed in films with a lot of well known actresses throughout the recreational industry and those actresses include Alina Lopez, Sarah Bella, and Jessica Rex.

Jade Baker Biography/Wiki

Profile
Determine Jade Baker
Profession Adult Film Actress & Model
Nationality American
Ethnicity/Descent Caucasian
Years Vigorous 2018 – Present
Internet Worth (approx.) $150K USD

Debut & Awards
Debut In 2018 – As an Actress
Awards 2020: AVN Awards – All-Girl Performer of the three hundred and sixty five days (Nominated)

2021: AVN Awards – All-Girl Performer of the three hundred and sixty five days (Nominated)

Personal Existence
Nick Determine / Degree Determine Jade
Jayde
Born (Date of Get started) 13 May 1997
Age (as 2021) 24 Years Earlier
Birthplace Florida, United States
Gender Female
Zodiac Sign Taurus
Provide City Miami, Florida, United States
Spare time activities/Conduct/Interests Money, Traveling, Selfie Lover, Learning, Internet Surfing
Foods Conduct Non-Vegetarian
College Now not Known
Faculty Now not Known
Coaching Qualification / Degree Now not Known

Family, Courting, Boyfriend, and Affairs
Mother Now not Known
Father Now not Known
Sister/Brother Now not Known
Marital Status Unmarried
Affair/Boyfriend Now not Known
Husband/Spouse Now not Known
Daughter/Son/Children Now not Known
Family Now not Known
Mates Now not Known

Body Measurements & Physically Appearances
Most sensible 165 cm
1.65 m
5 toes 5 in
Weight 52 KG
114 lbs (pounds)
Eye Color Blue
Hair Color Black
Resolve Size 32D-24-35
Dress Size 38 (EU)
Shoe (Feet) Size 9
Tattoos Positive
Unique Choices Engaging Resolve

Social Media
Instagram Instagram
Facebook Now not Known
Twitter Now not Known
YouTube Now not Known

