Jade Raymond founds Haven, a new studio that will work on a new IP for PlayStation

Jade Raymond, founder of Ubisoft Toronto and Motive Studios, and one of the creative minds behind the hit Assassin’s Creed series, has announced the creation of Haven Entertainment Studios Inc., a new development studio based in Montreal, Canada. And your first job will be creating a new IP for PlayStation.

As its name suggests, Haven (refuge in English) seeks to welcome all kinds of players who seek to have fun, socialize and be part of a community. This idea also applies to the development team itself, who will advocate for transparency and mutual respect. Keep reading and we will tell you all the details.

Through a press release, PlayStation has confirmed that Raymond has assembled a talented team with over ten years of industry experience on hugely popular projects. However, at the moment he has not given clues about the type of game they will create. No platforms have been indicated either, although it is most likely a project for PS5.

The first statements from Hermen Hulst, head of PlayStation Studios, have not been made either. This is what he has commented to celebrate the announcement:

“Sony Interactive Entertainment is proud to support Haven and invest in her future. We are aware of the challenges and rewards of creating new creative studios, as is Jade, who has extensive experience leading some of the series. most renowned in the world of video games. We firmly believe that both Haven Studio and their first project will be a success. “.

Of course, Jade Raymond herself, director and founder of Haven Studios, has also spoken. Finally, we leave you with their full statements: