Jagame Tantram is an upcoming Telugu film starring Dhanush, James Cosmo, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Vauxhall Jermaine, and Kalaiyarasan within the lead characters. Directed via Karthik Subbaraj, the movie is scheduled to be launched on 1 Might 2020. The movie has track composed via Santhosh Narayanan whilst the appropriate are bagged via Lahari Song and T-Collection. The movie has additionally concurrently shot in tamil which titled as “Jagame Thanthiram“.