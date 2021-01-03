Jagannath Temple Reopen: This will be a guideline for devotees to see the doors of Lord Jagannath again after nine months

Bhubaneswar / Puri: Lord Jagannath temple in Puri opened on Sunday after being closed for nine months due to Corona virus epidemic and Governor Ganeshi Lal visited the deities from outside as they did not have the Kovid-19 negative report required for entry. Also Read – Jagannath Temple Opened: Jagannath temple opened after nine months, from which day you will be able to see, know

A senior officer accompanying the governor said that the governor had to return to the capital along with his family members and workers to see "Patitpavan" (seeing the symbolic idol of Lord Jagannath from outside the temple) as they all had the necessary kovid. -19 was not a negative report.

An official said that there was no restriction on the entry of the governor, but when Lal came to know that the devotees had to hand over the Kovid-19 negative report before entering the temple, they themselves refused to go inside. On his arrival, Shri Jagannath Temple Administration and Puri District Administration welcomed him.

The governor said, “I came here to pay my respects to God. We prayed for the welfare of the people of Odisha and asked God for his blessings for 2021. “

This twelfth century temple is being opened in a phased manner from 23 December. Sevayat and his families were allowed to enter the temple during 23–25 December. The local people of Puri were allowed to leave from 26 to 31 December. The temple remained closed on January 1 and 2 and was then opened to all devotees on Sunday.