Jagermeister Donates $1 Million in Emergency Relief to NIVA

Whereas Congress continues to let Individuals starve and go bankrupt whereas taking part in politics with a stimulus invoice, we’ll drink to this: Jägermeister and the Nationwide Impartial Venue Affiliation (NIVA) have introduced a long-term partnership, with the objective of serving to to protect impartial reside music venues throughout the US by way of the Save Our Phases initiative, which is a part of the long-delayed stimulus invoice talked about above.

Kicking off with a $1 million donation to the Nationwide Impartial Venue Basis, a 501(c)3, for the NIVA Emergency Relief Fund, Jägermeister and NIVA will work collectively by way of 2021 to elevate consciousness and supply help each for the fund and the encompassing nightlife neighborhood.

“The worldwide pandemic has left the nightlife trade feeling paralyzed, and we’re dedicated to serving to our companions discover their footing throughout these troublesome instances. By each our partnership with NIVA and our Save the Evening initiative, we’re trying ahead to providing impartial reside music venues and the encompassing communities the help they want to push ahead & proceed creating the artwork we love,” mentioned Chris Peddy, Jägermeister US’s CMO.

Take a look at the One Extra Music trailer made by Jägermeister right here

Stephen Sternschein, Board Treasurer of NIVA added, “Jägermeister’s beneficiant donation shall be a lifeline for venues on the best danger of going beneath due to the pandemic. Whereas we look forward to Congress to move the Save Our Phases Act, it’s extra necessary than ever to present reduction by way of the NIVA Emergency Relief Fund. We’re extremely grateful for this contribution and know it can make all of the distinction for the impartial venues which obtain this much-needed assist.”

Donations from music followers, artists, and firms to the NIVA Emergency Relief Fund will present vital short-term help for impartial venues and promoters all through the U.S., permitting these small companies to maintain on as all of NIVA’s 3,000 members anxiously await the passage of the bipartisan Save Our Phases Act in Congress.

As extra time passes with out the emergency reduction, venues proceed to disappear. Already, a whole bunch of venues have shuttered completely since COVID-19 pressured the trade to a standstill in March. The NIVA Emergency Relief Fund, administered by The Giving Again Fund (a 501(c)3), immediately helps the preservation of the impartial reside leisure ecosystem that presents music, comedy, and the performing arts, serving to these vital areas survive by way of the Coronavirus pandemic. ​People, foundations, companies, and organizations which might be in contributing to the NIVA Emergency Relief Fund, please go to ​nivassoc.org/erf​.

