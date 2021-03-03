Jahmil (*29*) Useless: ‘Degrassi’ Actor Was 29

Jahmil (*29*), who performed Dave Turner on “Degrassi: The Subsequent Technology,” died on Monday, his agent Gabrielle Kachman confirmed to Selection. He was 29.

“It’s with a heavy coronary heart that I verify the passing of a pricey pal and consumer Jahmil (*29*),” she stated in a press release. “He will probably be remembered by many for his ardour for the humanities, his dedication to his craft, and his vibrant persona. I ask that you simply maintain his household and buddies in your ideas and prayers at this tough time.”

A explanation for dying has not but been confirmed.

Producer Joshua Safran tweeted about (*29*)’s dying on Tuesday morning. “I can verify my good pal, co-worker, and throughout inspiration, Jahmil (*29*), handed away yesterday,” he wrote. “Proper now we’re all simply processing this devastating information.”

Safran labored with (*29*) on the short-lived Netflix collection “Soundtrack,” a musical drama set in Los Angeles the place (*29*) performed Dante Mendoza, who works to regulate to life exterior of jail.

(*29*) is greatest recognized for his position as Dave, who first entered the “Degrassi” universe in 2009 as a brand new scholar intent on reaching reputation. He stayed on the present till 2013 and, throughout that point, earned a Canadian Display screen Award nomination.

Stefan Brogren, who performed Snake on “Degrassi: Subsequent Class” and served as a collection producer, paid tribute to (*29*) on Twitter. “He carried out Dave with such sensitivity and thoughtfulness and will make me snigger so simply,” Brogren wrote. “It was a pleasure to work with him and he will probably be missed. It is a actual loss. Relaxation In Peace.”

“Degrassi” co-star Melinda Shankar, who performed (*29*)’s main love curiosity, Alli Bhandari, mirrored on their time collectively: “So grateful for recollections and deep convos with you, lovely angel. Blessed that we received to be a part of an enormous dysfunctional household collectively. Thanks for sharing your reward with the world. I simply hope you knew how liked you had been.”

On Instagram, Annie Clark, who portrayed Fiona Coyne within the teen drama, wrote about her first reminiscence of (*29*).

“We began on ‘Degrassi’ the identical 12 months and I’ll always remember the day I met him. Jahmil was so filled with power and absolute pleasure to be round.”